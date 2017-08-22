Man pulled from Richmond Park pool

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating after three men broke into the pool at Richmond Park early Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Dispatch tells WZZM 13 the men jumped into the pool, but one of them could not swim. He had to be pulled from the water.

CPR was administered and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His current condition is not known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

