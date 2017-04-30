Inside One Bourbon on Grand Rapids' West Side. (Photo: Facebook/One Bourbon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A bar with a selection of more than 100 whiskeys opened on the west side of Grand Rapids in March.

"One Bourbon" in Grand Rapids, at 608 Bridge St. NW, features an “american regional dining” menu with a selection of more than 100 whiskeys and bourbons.

The restaurant is operated by CF Group.

The two story, 6,251-square-foot space is the former home of The Rocket Lounge.

You can learn more about their menu, offerings, hours on their website.

