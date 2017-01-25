One person hurt after shooting on Grand Rapids' West Side

The scene of a shooting on the west side of Grand Rapids, near the corner of Fulton Street West and Gold Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting on the city's west side early in the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A lieutenant with the department said the call came in at 4:25 a.m. Police responded to the corner of Fulton Street West and Gold Avenue. That's just off of U.S. 131 near Grand Valley State University's downtown campus.

Investigators say the person who was shot is being treated at the hospital. We have no further details about the victim at this point.

