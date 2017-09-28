Police chase leads to search for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kent County deputies are looking for a suspect they say took off during an attempted traffic stop early Thursday, Sept. 28.

Deputies say they saw a vehicle near the U.S. 131 and 17 Mile Road interchange outside of Cedar Springs. They say there was suspicious activity going on in regards to that vehicle.

After investigating, deputies say the suspect stole the vehicle from a fenced-in area, drove it through the fence of a business, and headed south on U.S. 131.

During the attempted traffic top, the driver took off. Officers from Rockford set up spike strips on U.S. 131 near the 10 Mile Road interchange, but the vehicle continued.

The chase led to the Grand Rapids area, where the suspect drove off of U.S. 131 near Turner Avenue. The driver then abandoned the car on Myrtle Street.

A search took place on the northwest side of the city. Officers from Wyoming brought in a K-9 unit and tried to track down the suspect with those dogs.

The suspect is still on the run and has not been identified, but deputies do not believe people nearby are in any danger. No schools or businesses in the area have been placed on lockdown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV