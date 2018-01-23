Shooting leaves one dead on the west side of Grand Rapids

One person died of multiple gunshot wounds on Grand Rapids' west side, January 23rd 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting, on the city's west side.

Officers found the victim around 10:30 p.m. outside of a home on Second Street, between Pine Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital. So far, police will only tell us he is from Grand Rapids, but have not yet released an age or name.

Investigators say the gunman ran away after the shooting and is still on the loose.

A K9 unit tried to track the suspect north, but did not find anything. The suspect may be armed, but at this time they believe the victim was targeted, and do not think there is a threat to the public.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is treating this death as a homicide. It would be the fifth homicide in the city for 2018.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Heavy police presence in the 1100 blk of 2nd St NW following a reported shooting. One victim was taken to the hospital. PIO enroute, ETA 11:45. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 24, 2018

