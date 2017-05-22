Suspect makes off with cash from Domino's Pizza on West Side

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A suspect made off with some cash after robbing a Domino's Pizza on the city's West Side.

Grand Rapids police officers responded just before 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, to the store at 619 Leonard Street, where it was reported a man stole money, according to a news release.

The suspect implied he had a weapon, but it was not seen.

People with information beyond what's reported is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV