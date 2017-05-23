GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The head of the Geek Group on Grand Rapids' West Side says he has tracked down the two teenagers caught on surveillance video releasing his dog into traffic.

Geek Group founder Chris Boden put a post on Facebook showing the video and giving the teens a choice. He said they could come forward, admit to releasing the dog and volunteer for the science institute -- or he could take the video to police.

Today on his Facebook page, Boden provided an update saying, "Within 24 hrs of my posting it, they had each sent me a written apology without being prompted. Each of them came forward, on their own and accepted responsibility for their actions."

Boden went on to say the teens and their families have agreed the two will perform 50 hours of community service and will spend most of their time making improvements to the dog's fenced area.

Boden says, as a scientist his post was more of an experiment than anything else. He said he wanted to draw attention to the importance of being involved in your community and not being afraid to speak up and provide children, even those that are not yours, with guidance and consequences.

