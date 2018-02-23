Two killed when vehicle hits home on Grand Rapids' west side

Two people were killed when a vehicle hit the porch of this home on the west side of Grand Rapids early Friday, Feb. 23. (Photo: Kamady Rudd)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a home on the west side of the city.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 near the corner of Broadway Avenue and 8th Street.

According to police, the vehicle lost control, rolled over and struck the front porch of a house. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

Police have identified the driver as a 39 year old man from Wyoming and the passenger as a 37 year old woman from Grand Rapids. Those inside the home at the time of the crash were uninjured.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in this crash. At this point, it is unknown if alcohol was also a factor.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was wearing a seat belt. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.



Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

