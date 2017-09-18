Vandals damage over 40 cars on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dozens of people started the day on Sept. 18 discovering vandals had smashed the windows on their cars.

Grand Rapids Police are investigating more than 40 cases all happening on the city's west side. On several streets, you could see piles of glass where vehicles had been damaged. Many of the cars also had small dents that looked like they had been hit by a B-B or Pellet gun.

Yuliana Alcauter lives on 7th St. "We had three cars. My moms, my sisters, mine." She says she woke up around 3 a.m. wondering what was going on.

"It sounded like fireworks to me--glass shattering. I heard it twice."

Juliana contacted Grand Rapids police. Officers spent the morning writing reports on both the north and southwest sides. Lt. Terry Dixon says, "I didn't see any that included thefts. All are vandalism--what we call malicious destruction of property. More than 40 vehicles so far."

Dixon says with so many reports, the vandals could face felony charges. In Juliana's case, there are three family members that now have to fix their windows. It's expensive and frustrating, but she says she's not going to let it bring her down. "I like the west side, I think it was probably a bunch of immature children. It doesn't discourage me from living here. It's beautiful."

If you have any information about what happened or if you have surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the vandals, you’re asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

