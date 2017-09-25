Vandals spray painted a car in Grand Rapids

(Photo: The Geek Group)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Geek Group on the West Side of Grand Rapids posted surveillance video of what appears to be teenagers walking around with spray paint cans on Sept. 22.

At least one car was spray painted and a building nearby was as well. The Geek Group has filed a police report about the vandalism.

Last week, several homeowners on Grand Rapids' West Side woke up to find their car windows had been smashed. It is not known if these incidents are related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV