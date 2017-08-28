Leaders from West Catholic High School open Alumni Plaza. (Photo: Matt Gard)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - From far away, it might just look like a concession stand. But Alumni Plaza at West Catholic High School has a few more bells and whistles than usual.

West Catholic dedicated the building Friday, August 25 before their Falcons football team took the field against Jackson Lumen Christi. It was built through the school's 50th anniversary fundraising campaign.

"We have had tremendous support from our donor community," said West Catholic Principal and CEO Cynthia Kneibel. "But we've also had tremendous support from our West Catholic community, all hands on deck, doing what they can to pitch in. It's just been fabulous."

“Our West Catholic family is so happy and proud to see this latest capital project come to fruition,” said Joel Langlois, a leader of the Alumni Plaza effort through a news release.

West Catholic v. Jackson Lumen Christi. Thanks to donors, community and Rockford Constr celebrating new Alumni Plaza pic.twitter.com/zt9u0TkTb0 — Cynthia Kneibel (@cynthiakneibel) August 25, 2017

The plaza includes three TVs that shows the menus and a live view of the football game so fans don't miss any of the action. It also includes a family bathroom, which provides easier access for people with disabilities.

Kneibel also says the dedication of the new facility was also a great way to build hype ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday, August 28.

"Everything we do here we do for the kids. We believe in the education of body, mind and soul. It's all important and it all comes together to be able to create students that can go out in the world and make a difference and that's what we're doing here."

Construction is also expected to wrap up on the Henry and Cheryl L. Makarewicz Academic Learning Center in the fall.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

