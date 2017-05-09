West Side mural scheduled to get a makeover

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you've ever driven south on U.S. 131 into downtown Grand Rapids, you may have noticed the mural on Leonard Street.

It's painted on the side of the Shade Shop, just west of the freeway and it's about to get a makeover.

The owners took a survey about what the new mural should look like. Most people want it to represent the diversity of the community.

Artist George Everhardt will start painting the new mural on June 1.

