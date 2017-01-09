West Side whiskey bar to open in March

Pouring whiskey in to glass, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids' West Side will soon welcome its first whiskey bar that offers American regional dining in a "relaxing and comfortable atmosphere."

In early March, the CF Group will open "One Bourbon" in the previous Rocket Lounge at 608 Bridge St. NW, according to a press release from Colliers West Michigan.

“Colliers was extremely helpful in finding us a location on the West Side that has excellent visibility and reaches our target market,” said Meagan Freriks, Partner at One Bourbon in the release. “We absolutely love the West Side community and, thanks to Colliers, we get to be part of this vibrant neighborhood and contribute to its exciting revitalization.”

One Bourbon’s menu features American regional favorites and West Michigan-inspired plates with a southern flair made from locally-sourced ingredients. Some of their dishes include fried chicken, bourbon beef poutine and vegetarian shepherd’s pie.

The drink menu features more than 100 different types of whiskeys and bourbons, as well as beer, wine and signature cocktails.

The 6,251-square-foot space will accommodate up to 200 people and offer a downstairs bar and dining, private dining and an outdoor patio.

One Bourbon plans to create around 15 new jobs. To learn more, click here.

