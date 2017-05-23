Furry friend helps Achieve Tutoring put spin on learning

Jake, the support dog at Achieve Tutoring

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - When it comes to education, many of us need a little extra help. Sometimes it's not necessarily the subject, but the approach. One tutoring center in Jenison is changing that.

Amy Gortsema worked in the public school system for 20 years. She knows how frustrating it can be when a subject doesn’t come easy, so she did something about it.

“I envisioned a center where it was always one-on-one tutoring where the trust is built and someone was helping guide them, and believe in them,” said Gortsema.

That’s where her idea for Achieve Tutoring came in. They’ve been open for just over a year now and going strong.

“I wanted it to be a very calm, inviting environment,” said Gortsema.

People of all ages come for extra help. Amy and her staff can help with just about anything.

“I want to make sure that they’re child is successful that’s the whole point,” said Gortsema.

Kelly is one of the tutors that brings a lot to the table, including her service dog, Jake.

“The nice thing about Jake, is when he’s in the room, some of the students who are really shy or have higher anxiety, just kind of calm down a little more just by having Jake in there,” said Gortsema. “They really look forward to seeing him.”

Mitchell Sparpana goes to Jamestown Elementary. He works with Kelly and Jake and takes full advantage of studying with a furry friend.

“He comforts me and if I’m feeling down he makes me feel happy,”

Kelly and Jake are a great team and only one example of how Achieve Tutoring takes a different approach to learning.

“When you’re determined enough to put in the time to achieve a goal,” said Gortsema.

Achieve offers support not only for students from kindergarten through high school, but will help with ACT and SAT prep, home school and online courses, test anxiety counseling, and speech and language support. You can book an appointment by visiting their website.

