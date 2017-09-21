Argument at dance party turns into fight, then shooting

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Police are looking for the man they say fired shots outside a restaurant after an argument turned into a fight during a dance party.

Around 1:18 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, officers from the Grandville Police Department were called to the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse on Rivertown Point Court.

Police say after the argument began, the people involved took their fight outside and into the parking lot where the man fired those shots.

Witnesses tell police the suspect is a light-skinned black man around 20 years old. He's around 6'2" with long, curly hair. He was wearing a baseball jersey at the time. He was driving a dark SUV, with a Michigan license plate that could possibly read DPY 0025.

A second vehicle involved is a gray or silver four-door sedan. It had a Michigan license plate that possibly read BJD 725. After running those plates, police say they do not match the vehicle descriptions given by witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Grandville Police at 616-538-3002, extension 2 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

