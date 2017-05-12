'Cornhole for a Cure' raising money for rare disease

Jarod and Caleb Mulder both have what's called "Sanfilippo Syndrome." It's a degenerative condition, similar to Lou Gehrig's disease. Unfortunately, it's a terminal diagnoses. (Photo: Courtesy)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - More than 60 cornhole teams will be competing Friday night, all while raising money for a rare disease.

Mark and Tina Mulder have two sons, Jarod and Caleb. Both have what's called "Sanfilippo Syndrome." It's a degenerative condition, similar to Lou Gehrig's disease. Unfortunately, it's a terminal diagnoses.

But, the Mulder's continue to fight, surrounded by the love and support of their community.

The tournament – held May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hudsonville soccer complex – raises money, but, not for the Mulder family. They give it away to research, or other families with children who have the same condition.

Last year, they bought one family a bike and stroller, rather than keeping the money for themselves.

Registration is full to play, but you can still show up and root everyone on.

