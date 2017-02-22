Eastbound I-196 closed in Hudsonville for crash, jackknifed semi-truck

Two jackknifed semi trucks and two vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Hudsonville. (Photo: Nicole Prins)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Eastbound I-196 near 32nd Avenue is closed for a serious crash.

At least two cars and two jackknifed semi-trucks crashed around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to an Ottawa County dispatcher.

Traffic on eastbound I-196 appears backed up to the Zeeland area. Westbound traffic backing up as well, likely because of people slowing down for the crash in the opposite direction.

The extent of any injures is not yet known.

