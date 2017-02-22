Eastbound I-196 near Hudsonville reopened after crash, jackknifed semi-truck

Two jackknifed semi trucks and two vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Hudsonville. (Photo: Nicole Prins)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - UPDATE: All lanes re opened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound I-196 near 32nd Avenue is closed for a serious crash, with two people injured.

At least two cars and two jackknifed semi-trucks crashed around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to an Ottawa County dispatcher.

Traffic on eastbound I-196 appears backed up to the Zeeland area. Westbound traffic is clogged as well, likely because of people slowing down for the crash in the opposite direction.

Authorities tell WZZM 13's Amir Abbas the two people injured are not seriously hurt. They've been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It might take some time before the road reopens because of an oil spill from one of the semi-trucks.

