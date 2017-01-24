Jenison residents concerned over suspicious man, appears to be window-peeking

A West Michigan community is on alert, after a man appears to be peeking into windows.

JENISON, MICH. (WZZM) - A West Michigan community is on alert, after a man appears to be peeking into windows.

A Jenison resident caught the man, with his face covered, on video surveillance outside his home Monday night on the 7500 block of Pine Grove.

Police are reviewing the video, but not releasing it yet. Meanwhile, it has been drawing a lot of attention on social media.

On Tuesday, we talked to a woman who believes she spotted the same man a day earlier.

A mother and her children should always feel safe in their own neighborhood, but especially on recent nights, that hasn't been the case for Karla Lewis.

"Check to make sure all the cars are locked, lock the doors, there's a creepy guy walking around," says Lewis.

Lewis says she first spotted the man peaking into cars on her way home Sunday night.

"I saw him pop out from behind a car and he was like in a dark hoody, dark pants, and he quick through his head down looked at the ground," says Lewis.

Meanwhile, investigators say another resident captured surveillance video of a suspicious man on Monday night.

"(It) looks as though they had been peeking into the windows around his residence," says Captain Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are not releasing the video at this point, but Lewis saw it posted in a closed Facebook group.

"I realized as soon as I'd watched it, I had seen the guy before down my street," says Lewis.

"There have been a couple of other folks who didn't call at the time, but did notice some suspicious activity, similar to what our particular complainant had reported last night," says Captain Bennett.

We asked Captain Bennett how residents can make their homes less desirable to a potential suspect.

"Windows and shades closed," he said.

Captain Bennett also says if you see something suspicious to call authorities. Lewis didn't do that the first time, but she says she will if there's a next time.

"Now know I should trust my instincts," says Lewis.

Investigators say they're not sure of the man's motive at this point. They say as far as they know, he has not broken into any properties at this point. However, he may have violated a local ordinance against window peeking.

We've also tried to contact the resident who captured the video, but have been unable to reach him.

