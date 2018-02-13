Jenison teacher on paid leave amid sexual assault investigation

Jenison Public Schools' bus. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A teacher with Jenison Public Schools was recently put on paid leave after sexual abuse allegations made by a former student prompted an investigation.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place in the early to mid-1990s when the teacher worked at Fremont Public Schools. The victim alerted authorities of the alleged abuse late last month.

The district placed the 55-year-old teacher on leave while the investigation takes place.

The sheriff's department has been in contact with Fremont Public Schools, but investigators have said no additional, alleged victims from Ottawa County or Jenison Public Schools have been identified.

Anyone with more information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4094 or Silent Observer 877-887-4536.

