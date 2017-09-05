Jenison's Spanish Immersion program sees continued growth

As Jenison Public School students head back to class on Tuesday, more students than ever are enrolled in the district's Spanish Immersion Program. And next fall the program will have a building to call it's own.

WZZM spoke with Superintendent Tom TenBrink and Lloyd Gingerich, the director of the Spanish Immersion Program, about the program's growth and the new building which will house both the Spanish Immersion Program and the Early Childhood Center come fall of 2018.

It's the first new school building in the district since 1970. It's being built thanks to a bond issue passed by voters in May of 2016. Construction began on the facility this spring.

Gingerich says the program started 8 years ago and has grown to include about 400 students this fall. He says having the program located in one building will be beneficial for many reasons, including offering opportunities for teachers and staff to collaborate.

TenBrink says the district is in a growth mode, due in part to the hot real estate market. He also says Jenison is a destination school district for many families.

To learn more about Jenison's Spanish Immersion Program click here.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV