Locals react to President Donald Trump's first weeks in office

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in the Oval Office, January 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - The topic of politics is regularly discussed among a group of regulars who have been eating at Old Time Diner in Hudsonville for decades.

“I think some people go overboard with the seriousness of everything,” said Larry Verhage. “I don’t think anything is that big of a deal yet.”

Since President Trump’s inauguration, some of the men have drawn parallels to what occurred during their teens and in the early 1920s.

“I saw two cops up on a balcony with automatic guns,” said John Vanderpuy, citing the most recent protest at U.C.-Berkely. “And then I thought what is going on, this is like Kent State all over again. I hope it isn’t. But yeah, things seem to come around don’t they?”

Most at the Old Time Diner agree that no matter who you may have voted for, now that President Trump is in office, it is time for everyone to settle down and move on.

“I think it’s ridiculous to go out in the streets and break windows… carry on like it’s the end of the world,” Verhage said. “[The] sky is not falling.”

(© 2017 WZZM)