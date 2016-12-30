WZZM
Man hit by car while tending to dog who had also been hit

Katie Sakala, WZZM 5:05 AM. EST December 31, 2016

BLENDON TWP, MICH. - A 33 year old Blendon Township man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a truck with a plow on the front. 

Matthew Dykstra was attending to his dog in the middle of Bauer Road, East of 72nd Avenue, just before 7 Friday night. His dog had just been hit by a car.

He was wearing dark clothing near the center line and the driver of a Ford 2004 Pickup did not see him. 

The pickup hit Dykstra with a plow on the front. Dykstra was taken to Butterworth hospital with moderate injuries. He is in stable condition. 

