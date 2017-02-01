Police: 'Suspicious' man peeking through windows in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suspicious man peeking through windows in Hudsonville, Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the 3200 Block of Oak Street in Hudsonville, Tuesday Jan. 31.

According to police, a homeowner said they saw a man, about six-foot-tall, looking into windows of homes.

Deputies did not find any suspicious activity last night, but say they have had reports of similar incidents in the same area.

Detectives encourage residents to call Ottawa Count Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000, if they notice any more suspicious activity.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

