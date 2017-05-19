Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Amtrak passengers were slowed down after a crash, between a semi and a car, that sent a Kentwood teenager to the hospital.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. Friday, May 19, near the corner of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue. Investigators say 66-year-old semi driver Peter Petrenko of Grand Rapids ran a red light, hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Bronson Foote.

Foote was taken to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

During the accident, a CSX train track was damaged, along with railroad electronics. Ottawa County deputies say that's what caused the delay.

