Man, 24, killed in crash on Chicago Drive overnight

The scene of a deadly crash on Chicago Drive near 48th Avenue on Friday, May 12. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 24-year-old man has died after an early morning crash on Chicago Drive.

Deputies say the man was heading west when his GMC Yukon hit a guardrail near 48th Avenue and rolled many times. The man was flung from the SUV.

The westbound lanes of Chicago Drive were closed for hours at 48th Avenue, but they have since reopened.

The guardrail was significantly damaged in the crash. Deputies have placed orange cones in the bare spots where the guardrail needs to be replaced.

The victim's name has not been released. We will know that information once deputies are sure his family members have heard what happened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV