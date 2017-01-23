Some in Georgetown Township want more sidewalks and street lights

Georgetown Township Board meeting

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Some people in Georgetown Township say they want more sidewalks and street lights.

Monday night many of them turned out for the townships board meeting. Some people hoped the township would reallocate park funds and put them toward safety.

But the board voted for the park saying the township can do both.

"Moving forward with the park in no way hinders our ability with sidewalks and safety," said one board member.

Board members say safety concerns are a top priority for them in 2017.

