Close Valentines Day is best and busiest day for Grandville business Valentines Day keeps Cookies and Cupcakes by Design in Grandville very busy. Kamady Rudd, WZZM 1:26 PM. EST February 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Cookies and Cupcakes by Design in Grandville say Valentines Day is the busiest, but also the best day to work. WZZM 13's Kamady Rudd brings us the sights and sounds of their holiday. (© 2017 WZZM) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site Video leads to punishment for school staff Fear in Ottawa County after ICE arrest near Holland Verify: Children flying left alone President signs Huizenga sponsored bill Michigan dams get D grade, but are smaller that Oroville's dam Super Saver: discount carry-on suitcase High risk traffic stop in Grand Rapids Marriage Money Matters: Divorce Proofing Consumers Energy says hundreds of people scammed More Stories Michigan dad pleads guilty in deaths of 4 kids Feb 15, 2017, 11:04 a.m. Walmart buys Michigan-based Moosejaw to boost online sales Feb 15, 2017, 10:57 a.m. WMU, Fleck agree to share 'Row the Boat' legacy Feb 15, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs