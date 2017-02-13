Vigil held in Hudsonville for human trafficking victims

Hands tied of a missing woman, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, aradaphotography)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - You often hear about the problem of human trafficking, yet few know the scope of the issue. That was the purpose of vigil held Sunday, Feb. 12 in Hudsonville.

Experts say as many as 500 children were trafficked for sex in the United States in 2015, contributing to the fastest growing criminal industry in the world.

"People often don't want to talk about this, they don't know what to say," said Pastor Dan Furman of Hudsonville United Church of Christ. "Even I don't know what to say but we know we can gather together as a community and so it doesn't matter what church we're belonging to or if we're not a member of a church, we still want to come together and do something and so what we can do is bring light in the darkness, and that's what we've decided to do tonight."

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

