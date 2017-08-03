Woman and child hit by car while bicycling

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A woman and child are expected to live after being hit by a car while bicycling Thursday night, August 3.

Ottawa County deputies say 28-year-old Christina Navitskas was riding her bicycle around 9:17 p.m. with 3-year-old Layla Navitskas being pulled behind her in a burley.

The two had stopped at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Thomas Avenue, where 31-year-old Stephanie Wright had also stopped while driving her car. Wright was waiting for traffic to clear so she could turn east onto Baldwin.

Christina Navitskas thought Wright had seen her, so she proceeded across the intersection as traffic cleared. That's when Wright began her turn, hitting the burley.

Both Christina and Layla Navitskas were taken to the hospital. Christina is in good condition and Layla is in stable condition.

