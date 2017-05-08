Grandville not banning puppy pet stores



The city of Grandville is not going to prohibit pet stores or the sale of puppies in the foreseeable future.

Monday night city council decided they are not even going to spend any more time studying the possibility.



Some citizens raised the issue after the Barking Boutique opened in Grandville.

Opponents say pet stores like the Boutique are retail outlets for puppy mill breeders.

“And if they don’t have places for them to sell they are going to stop breeding,” pet store protestor Sonnie Bryant-Bedard explained at the council meeting. Monday night.

But after the Grandville attorney explained a pet store ban would contradict state law, council decided they would stop studying the issue and move on.

“It’s a huge relief,” Barking Boutique owner David Boelkes said after the meeting. “We are going to be able to operate with a little less weight on my shoulders. A little less stress."

Protestors forced the Barking Boutique out of locations in Muskegon and Kentwood when landlords cancelled their leases. The Grandville attorney says only 4 municipalities in the state have an ordinance banning pet stores.



