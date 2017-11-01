A Legacy of Grit: Grandville remembers Chris VanderSlice

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Friends, family, students, staff, and community members will honor the memory of former Grandville High School principal Chris VanderSlice Thursday, Nov. 2.

The man many knew simply as "Slice" passed away Oct. 28 after a four-year battle with leukemia.

According to the district's website, VanderSlice began his career 17.5 years ago as a teacher. He molded young minds at Grandville Middle School and South Elementary before being promoted to Grandville High School assistant principal, and eventually principal.

Grandville leaders describe VanderSlice as someone who "inspired a legacy of grit" at GHS. According to the district, he answered work e-mails from his hospital bed last month and "trying to stop him from working was like trying to stop a Pamplona bull. He loved Grandville."

VanderSlice's memorial Thursday will be held at the high school's east gym at 7 p.m. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hannah/Elizabeth VanderSlice Education Fund, which is well on its way to reaching a goal of $10,000.

