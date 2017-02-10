Bank robbery suspect sought by Grandville police

Suspect of Grandville bank robbery on Friday, Feb. 10. Grandville Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. (Photo: Grandville Police Department)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The Grandville Police Department is in search of a man who robbed a bank on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police were dispatched to the Comerica Bank at 4480 Wilson Avenue SW at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Rivertown Parkway around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police have provided this description:

Male suspect, last seen wearing dark colored, hooded jacket, lighter colored pants with a ski mask, sun glasses and dark gloves.

Security image of bank robbery suspect. Contact Grandville Police Department Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 with any information that could lead to an arrest. (Photo: Grandville Police Department)

Police say anyone that was in the area at the time of the robbery that may have seen the suspect.

Anyone having any information about this robbery is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

