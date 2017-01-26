Bicyclist, 52, injured after struck by vehicle

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

A 52-year-old man sustained multiple injuries after being struck from behind by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Grandville Police Department officers were called to a car versus bicyclist personal injury accident at 44th Street near I-106. The 52 year old male bicyclists had been struck from behind by a vehicle.

After the collision, the driver of the vehicle pulled over and waited for the police to arrive.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The events that led up to the crash remain under investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor. The victim was not wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the accident.

If you have any information, please call Grand Police Department, Detective Nielsen at 616-538-3002 ext 1723 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

