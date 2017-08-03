Closer look at Grand Castle apartments

GRANDVILLE, MICH., - Construction on the Grand Castle apartment complex in Grandville is nearly complete, and the developer plans to open its doors to renters in late September or early October. "The idea is making a castle, usually designated for select royal families, available for anyone," said Roger Lucas, co-owner of Land and Co. and sole owner of Grand Castle, LLC.

"I've never met a girl who didn't want to be a princess, and I've never met a guy who didn't want to be a king," Lucas said. "So I'm just trying to give them what they want."

Lucas said the 15-floor giant cost him about three million dollars in concrete. "It would be cheaper if we didn't do it this way, but I wanted to have something that people wanted to live in."

The building has just over 500 units, from studios to penthouses. Studio prices start around $800 and a one-bedroom ranges from $915-$1,300. Some of the floor plans:

(Photo: Grand Castle)

(Photo: Grand Castle)

(Photo: Grand Castle)

It's a castle, so it kind of markets itself, said Elyse Zapolski, the lead project manager and head of marketing. She said have already called about renting, and Grand Castle wants to move people in as soon as possible.

Lucas knows the project is unique, but, he says, that's his goal.

"If you can cross the boundary from just an apartment to something extraordinary - that's what we're trying to do," he said.

