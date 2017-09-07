GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Many--some would say most--of the musicians in the Grandville Middle and High School band play instruments bought or rented from the Meyer Music Store.

Grandville superintendent Roger Bearup says a committee decided Meyer Music offered the best prices, quality and service.

So Thursday night when Grandville parents and students gathered for the annual band curriculum meeting only Meyer Music was allowed in the auditorium. Anywhere from 40 to 70 percent of the students rent or buy instruments on curriculum night, and the owner of West Michigan Band Instruments says he should also have access to those customers.

“Because that basically tells parents Meyer Music is who Grandville Public Schools is endorsing,” explains West Michigan Band Instruments owner David Didaskalou. “And I would say 7 out of 10 parents have no idea there is another choice.”

“We tell our parents they can go anywhere,” says Grandville Superintendent of Schools Roger Bearuup. “It would be a different story if we said you can’t go anywhere else. We tell the vendors we will pass out brochures for them at the beginning of school and we do so. The bottom line is we are looking for the best quality; the best cost for our parents.”

“We are way less expensive than Meyer,” says Didaskalou. “We are a good, quality family business just asking for fair play.”

Didaskalou has taken Grandville Schools to court to get more instrument rental access and opportunities, but so far without success. In the past he says several other districts have changed policy because of his objections.

