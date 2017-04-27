Controversial pet store opens in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Despite pushback from protesters and petition signers, Barking Boutique is open in West Michigan.

In April 2016 the when the puppy store planned to open a location in The Lakes Mall in Muskegon. The mall ended up "not" pursing a lease with the store.

Then in July, a Barking Boutique "did" open a location in Grand Rapids' Woodland Mall, but stayed open for just two days before being forced out.



On Thursday, the Barking Boutique opened its Grandville location.

The owner of the Barking Boutique says he's confident he is working with legitimate kennels providing healthy puppies, he just wants the opportunity to prove that.

"We want to be a choice for people in Grand Rapids to get a purebred or hypoallergenic or any other dog you're looking for without having to do extensive research, or go online and get scammed," Barking Boutique owner, David Boelkes, said.

But not all want to see this choice given. Mark Martin was one of the first so circulate a petition against the opening of the Barking Boutique.

"The only model I think makes sense at all is adopting," he said. "Have you ever been to a puppy mill?" he asked WZZM 13. "Visit a puppy mill one time or a shelter over flowing that they're going to start euthanizing dogs you only have to see that one time to know that it's a bad business model."

Martin is not through trying to take down the store. He is working with council members to implement an ordinance that would keep shops like this from opening here.

But all Boelkes wants is to simply be given a chance.

"Have an open mind and look what we have to offer and if you're against breeding all together then that's something you're against, breeding all together, we really want to invite people to come in and explain why we are here," Boelkes, said.

Protesters were out at the Barking Boutique Wednesday evening as the store hosted a puppy preview event, another protest is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

