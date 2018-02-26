Flooding in Grandville remains a problem

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - After the flooding finally started to slow down in West Michigan, the waters continue to be a problem in Grandville.

On Facebook this morning, a video was posted of a driver stranded in high water near Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue. According to Kent County Dispatch, the man drove into water that was too deep, and he couldn't get out.

Crews had to use excavation equipment of get the man, carrying him to dry land.

In Grandville, the roads that are currently closed due to flooding:

Indian Mounds Drive

White Street west of Wilson Avenue

White Street east of Wilson between Church and Ottawa

Division north of the RR tracks

Franklin between RR tracks and White Street

Sanford north of Nardin

Busch Drive

Chicago Drive at East (Wyoming) City Limit (Outside lanes closed)

Broadway Avenue north of RR tracks

Chicago Drive at Rush Creek (Jenison) including WB I-196 ramps

Wilson between Chicago Drive and M-11

The City of Grandville has sand and sand bags available at the Department of Public Works, 4095 White Street.

