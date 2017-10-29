Former Grandville principal loses battle with cancer

Chris VanderSlice

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Former Grandville principal Chris VanderSlice has died. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and took a medical leave of absence.

That year was his first year serving as principal after serving as Vice principal for the previous four years. He had been a part of the Grandville public school system his entire career.

VanderSlice's family posted the news of his death on his care page.

