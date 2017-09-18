Four people facing charges for using fake checks

Check book and pen, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Four people were charged for using fake checks in Grandville.

On Sept. 15, one of the men attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the Chemical Bank in Grandville. He left the bank before cashing the check, but police found him getting into a car nearby. They stopped the car and took four suspects into custody.

They were all charged in court on Sept. 18 for uttering and publishing checks and conspiracy to uttering and publishing checks. The suspects are Jerrell Jihad Ramon Mixon, 26, Jarrod Lee Edmonson, 28, Marc Cole Stanloski, 30, and Chad Wesley Watson, 39.

Police believe that this case is connected to another person charged with uttering and publishing checks, Keion Juan Jones, 25.

Both cases are believed to be a part of a counterfeit check ring, and all of the arrested suspects have ties to the Kalamazoo area.

Anyone with information about the two cases is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Grandville Police Department at 616-538-3002 ext. 2.

