Grand Castle Apartments pushes back move-in date

A view of the Grand Castle during construction in August. (Photo: WZZM)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville, which were supposed to open in early October, are pushing back move-in until mid-December, the developer said Monday.

The move-in date is now Dec. 15 after some construction delays, said Project Manager Elyse Zapolski.

"We've finished the roof and have almost finished drywall for our entire tower," Zapolski said. "We've also begun laying vinyl plank and installing cabinetry in the tower."

The way construction slowed, it appears people won't be able to move in until some time next year, said Grandville City Assessor Charlie Decatur.

According to Professional Code Inspections in Jenison, the Grand Castle does not have any outstanding code violations, but has a lot to do before getting a certificate of occupancy.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

