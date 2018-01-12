Grand Castle project under investigation by MIOSHA

A rendering of the Grand Castle apartment in Grandville, Mich. (Photo: Provided)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The opening of the high profile Grand Castle Apartments could be delayed, again -- this time because of a state investigation.

The personal information officer with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Jeannie Vogel, told WZZM 13 Friday, Jan. 12, that MIOSHA has opened an investigation into the Grandville project.

While no details of the investigation can be released while it remains open, Vogel said it could take several weeks or months to complete. It is unclear at this time if it will delay the apartment complex's opening further.

In a follow up, a representative from MIOSHA said that the current investigation is routine.

In a statement, Grand Castle responded to the investigation saying:

We are aware of MIOSHA’s investigation of our Grand Castle property. This is a routine procedure and not the result of any incident. With a property and project this size, which includes engaging numerous subcontractors, it is standard procedure for safety inspections to occur periodically. As we always do, our safety and project managers are cooperating with MIOSHA officials. Workplace safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we welcome these visits. Construction will continue throughout this process. Should MIOSHA have recommendations, then we’ll make adjustments accordingly. Their 2017 investigation had no findings.”

Originally, the move-in date was set for early October 2017, then pushed to December -- which has come and gone. WZZM 13 reached out to the project manager for an updated schedule and has yet to hear back.

The construction project has gained national attention for it's design, inspired by the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

The 522-unit complex is being built just off of I-196, on 28th Street.

