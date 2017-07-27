Grandville police warn of email scam

Finger at 'SCAM ALERT' on keyboard, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Grandville police warned the public Thursday, July 27, of an email scam that alerts drivers of phony traffic violations.

The scam was reported by a person who claimed to have received an email earlier this month with the subject heading of "your fine for speeding." After ignoring the initial email, the person received a second email that informed them that they had been deferred to traffic court.

Grandville police said residents should know there are no traffic cameras within their jurisdiction. The 59th District Court does not conduct business via email.

