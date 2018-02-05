Grandville recycling center catches fire

A fire at PADNOS in Grandville early Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - It's not yet clear what caused a fire at a business in southwestern Kent County.

The PADNOS recycling center on Viaduct Street near the corner of 28th Street and Chicago Drive caught fire early Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The first call came in around 4:25 a.m. The caller told dispatchers there were flames coming from the roof of the building.

The firefighters quickly put out the flames and checked the roof for hot spots. They have since left the scene.

No one was hurt.

