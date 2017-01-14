'Her heart was in everything,' says husband of Wyoming woman killed by plow

The wedding photo of Ben and Chelsea Crawford. Chelsea was killed when she was hit by a plow Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Chelsea Crawford's heart was in everything she did -- and it showed, said her husband, Ben.

Crawford's funeral service Saturday, Jan. 14, was streamed on Facebook Live from Grandville's Resurrection Life Church amid the outpouring of support family received since the fatal hit-and-run crash. She was 26 years old.

Crawford was walking Tuesday to a bus stop on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming when a plow hit her. Austin Hill, 21, is charged in her death and is considered a flight risk; a judge raised his bond to $1 million.

"She was my best friend," Ben Crawford said Saturday. "The best person I ever met. She was unfailingly kind, sweet and thoughtful.

"Nothing was beyond her."

"Chelsea always said she loved books with beautiful prose and she lived a life with beautiful prose,” said Ben Crawford, referring to her wife's love of books.

Ben Crawford told WZZM 13 on Friday he was hoping someone could find and return her green messenger bag. It's been missing since she was killed, and anyone who might know of its whereabouts is asked to call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300.

As of Saturday afternoon, the family has raised more than $18,000 for her memorial on GoFundMe.

