Man rescued from flood waters in Grandville

High water street flooding, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - A man in Grandville is expected to be OK after being rescued from the floodwaters Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Feb. 26, on Sanford Avenue just north of 28th Street.

Kent County dispatch tells WZZM 13 the man drove too far into the deep water and couldn't get out.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, and rescued him -- getting him out of his car, and out of the water.

