Memorial service held for Grandville principal

Vanderslice memorial

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - He's been described as a beloved member of the Grandville education community. Thursday night a memorial service was held for Chris Vanderslice.

He spent 17 years as a teacher and then administrator at Grandville Public schools. Vanderslice died on October 28 after a 4 year battle with Leukemia, he was just 40 years old.

Thursday night, his family and friends shared stories and said he leaves behind a legacy of hard work and grit.

"We are going to celebrate a man who did so much for us and so much for this community," says Pastor Tony Meyer.

Vanderslice had a wife and two daughters. A gofundme page has been set up to help his daughters education expenses.

Memorial service for late Grandville HS principal Chris Vanderslice taking place @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/OciCqcJ3kK — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) November 2, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV