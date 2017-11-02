WZZM
Memorial service held for Grandville principal

Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:39 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - He's been described as a beloved member of the Grandville education community. Thursday night a memorial service was held for Chris Vanderslice.

He spent 17 years as a teacher and then administrator at Grandville Public schools. Vanderslice died on October 28 after a 4 year battle with Leukemia, he was just 40 years old.

Thursday night, his family and friends shared stories and said he leaves behind a legacy of hard work and grit.

"We are going to celebrate a man who did so much for us and so much for this community," says Pastor Tony Meyer.

Vanderslice had a wife and two daughters.  A gofundme page has been set up to help his daughters education expenses.

