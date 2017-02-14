Protestors demand Huizenga hold town hall meetings

Brian Patrick Spokesman for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga speaks to protestors inside the congressman's Grandville office.

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - A group of protestors were invited into U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga's Grandville office Tuesday afternoon. The protestors are demanding that Huizenga hold three town hall meetings during the upcoming Congressional Recess, which begins on February 18th.

They were critical of the congressman's most recent telephone town hall where people with cell phones could not participate. Brian Patrick, Hizenga's spokesperson says, "we will always welcome people from the second district into this office. Whether its concerns support, whatever it may be, obviously folks today are interested in hearing about town hall, i said we are looking at Lake County, obviously mother nature needs to cooperate a little bit." Patrick did not give an exact location on where the Lake City town hall will be. He did say they are planning another town hall in early March, but did not say where.

While protestors were at Huizenga's office, the congressman was at the White House. A bill he sponsored was the first one signed into law by President Trump. The law ends a federal regulation that forces oil and gas companies to disclose information on taxes and fees that they pay to foreign governments. It is part of an effort to reduce regulations on businesses.

