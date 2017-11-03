Sinkhole in Grandville causes road to be closed

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Viaduct Street between Sanford and Kentwood Avenues is closed because of a sinkhole in the road, according to the Grandville Fire Department.

The sinkhole started forming this morning, and city officials are still unsure about what caused it. Ken Krombeen, the Grandville City Manger, said a sinkhole has appeared in this area before, but this one is larger than previous ones.

City engineers are trying to determine the cause, and it likely that an outside company will also be helping.

Krombeen does not believe the issue is related to sewage or water.

