Deputies seek armed robbery suspect on the loose

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kent County deputies say a man with a gun forced the owner of a party store to give him money late Thursday, Sept. 21.

Investigators were called out to Zain's Party Store on 14 Mile Road between Rockford and Greenville around 11:30 p.m.

The owner says he was closing up for the night when the suspect came in. The owner says that suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid 30s. He's about six feet tall, with an athletic build and some facial hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie at the time.

It's not clear how much money the suspect got away with.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer.

© 2017 WZZM-TV